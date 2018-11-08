ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM (CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 3rd

ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

In related news, insider Justin Kass acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Allianz Asset Management Of Am sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $98,878.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM

There is no company description available for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

