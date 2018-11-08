Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $50.00 target price on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 90.71% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $242,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $242,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,664 shares of company stock worth $20,046,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,725,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,240,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,922,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,515,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

