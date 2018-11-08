Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,093.39 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $980.64 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,244.09, for a total value of $7,078,872.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,234 shares in the company, valued at $51,298,807.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total value of $12,302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,621 shares of company stock worth $91,928,242 in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

