Alps Advisors Inc. Has $482,000 Position in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,366,000 after purchasing an additional 243,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $93.20 on Thursday. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,285,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $4,642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,060 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

