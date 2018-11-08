ALQO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,582.00 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. ALQO has a market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $56,582.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALQO has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALQO alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00029124 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00028522 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 264.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 57,512,660 coins and its circulating supply is 57,412,659 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN. ALQO’s official website is alqo.org.

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.