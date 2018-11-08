alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €14.45 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €14.45 ($16.80) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.94 ($16.21).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting €12.57 ($14.62). 326,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.69).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 116 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of June 30, 2018).

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.