Altagas Ltd (ALA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$28.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

ALA traded down C$0.34 on Thursday, hitting C$15.81. 569,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,757. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total transaction of C$99,845.00. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll acquired 2,500 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,275.00.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

