Altice USA (ATUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.90. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Altice USA shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 370908 shares changing hands.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altice USA to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Altice USA news, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $2,361,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $712,162.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 942.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

