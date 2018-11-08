Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Stake Boosted by Lucerne Capital Management LP

Lucerne Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,453 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for 100.0% of Lucerne Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lucerne Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.06% of Altice USA worth $141,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $171,874,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,508,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959,186 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,906,000 after buying an additional 2,449,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunt Lane Capital LP increased its position in Altice USA by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 5,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,153,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $712,162.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $2,361,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 21.73%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altice USA to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

