Altus Group (AIF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF)’s share price dropped 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.50 and last traded at C$27.04. Approximately 178,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 84,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.31.

AIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides independent advisory services, software, and data solutions to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. The company operates through Altus Analytics, CRE Consulting, and Geomatics segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers data, analytics software, and technology-related services, such as ARGUS Enterprise (AE), a software for valuation, and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer, a software for feasibility analysis and assessments; ARGUS EstateMaster, a software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS on Demand, a hosted version of AE and ARGUS Developer; and Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution.

