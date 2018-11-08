Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.44 million.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 35,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,259. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

