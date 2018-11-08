Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total value of $2,308,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,141.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $64,744,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,755.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,115.77 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

