Amber Road (AMBR) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.05–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.1-21.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.56 million.Amber Road also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.1–0.08 EPS.

AMBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Amber Road has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amber Road will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBR. ValuEngine raised Amber Road from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amber Road from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $27,750.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $36,493.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,545 shares of company stock worth $878,917 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

