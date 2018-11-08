AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of AMC opened at $18.38 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65, a PEG ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -89.89%.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $138,005,007.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,939.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

