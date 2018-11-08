American Airlines Group (AAL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 10,890,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,593,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $117,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 176,700.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,137.5% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

