American Assets Trust’s (AAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Mizuho currently has a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAT. ValuEngine raised American Assets Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

AAT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. 6,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,734. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,797,000 after purchasing an additional 365,588 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

