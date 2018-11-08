American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Stock Price Up 7.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 4,054,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,152,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Specifically, insider Gregory Deveson bought 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $149,611.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,993.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John May bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,858.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 110,325 shares of company stock worth $1,288,128. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,129,000 after buying an additional 1,327,564 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 14.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,882,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,851,000 after buying an additional 367,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 83,784 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 22.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,063,000 after buying an additional 314,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

