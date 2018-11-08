American Century Companies Inc. Buys 176,160 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $195,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 173.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 118,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 74,981 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

