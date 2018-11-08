American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,244,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,194 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $227,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 831.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

WARNING: “American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/american-century-companies-inc-increases-holdings-in-graphic-packaging-holding-gpk.html.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.