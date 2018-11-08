American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.49% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $212,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 205,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $78.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $5,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $2,698,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,370,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,565. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

