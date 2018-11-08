American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.0% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.7% during the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 59.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.