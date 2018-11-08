American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

AOBC opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $745.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.14.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $138.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Robert H. Brust bought 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,834 shares in the company, valued at $476,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOBC. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

