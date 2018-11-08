Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.99

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 32701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.51 million, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $178,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $42,339.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after acquiring an additional 318,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 84,085 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,276,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 227,142 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 392,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,604 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

