AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AFSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$14.58” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get AmTrust Financial Services alerts:

AFSI stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AmTrust Financial Services has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.86). AmTrust Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AmTrust Financial Services will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $4,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,728,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $4,268,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 307.9% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 40,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 443.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 207,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 168,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AmTrust Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmTrust Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.