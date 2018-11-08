Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $57.89. 11,051,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 4,958,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.77.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.
Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:APC)
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
