Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

LEVL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

