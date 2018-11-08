Analysts Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. LPL Financial posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $402,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,516.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,192. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. LPL Financial has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $73.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.