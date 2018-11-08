Analysts Expect Adomani Inc (ADOM) to Post ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Adomani an industry rank of 110 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Adomani in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adomani from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Adomani and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

ADOM stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Adomani has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 126.89% and a negative net margin of 235.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adomani will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Adomani as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

