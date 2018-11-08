Analysts Expect Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Analysts expect Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report sales of $1.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.80 million. Heat Biologics reported sales of $470,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 219.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $5.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $6.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.65 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Brookline Cap M reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

HTBX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 66,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,249. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heat Biologics stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Heat Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.