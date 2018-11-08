Analysts Offer Predictions for DowDuPont Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DowDuPont in a report issued on Sunday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of DWDP opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. DowDuPont has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

