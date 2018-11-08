Analysts Offer Predictions for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth $141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 47.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

