Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enbridge Income Fund (ENF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enbridge Income Fund (TSE: ENF):

11/5/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$30.50. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$31.60 to C$30.75.

10/24/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.60.

10/23/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$32.00.

9/11/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

TSE:ENF traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.25. 167,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,869. Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc has a one year low of C$26.36 and a one year high of C$34.29.

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$113.14 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Enbridge Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the 2,306-kilometre Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, and Southern Lights Pipeline, as well as other crude oil gathering pipelines and storage facilities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec; and crude oil storage terminals and caverns in Hardisty, Alberta.

