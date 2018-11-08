Analysts Set Alstom SA (ALO) Target Price at $43.01

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.01 ($50.01).

ALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Societe Generale set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BNP Paribas set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of EPA:ALO traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching €34.65 ($40.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

