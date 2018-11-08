Analysts Set Expectations for Metlife Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Analysts at Langen Mcalenn lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Metlife in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of MET opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Metlife has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 148.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter worth about $112,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

