Analysts Set Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Target Price at $37.72

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 246,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,962. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.59. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,223,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after acquiring an additional 208,107 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 74,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

