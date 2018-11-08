Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE: ZZZ) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/5/2018 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2018 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2018 – Sleep Country Canada was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$34.00.
  • 11/5/2018 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2018 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$30.00.
  • 11/2/2018 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2018 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2018 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/19/2018 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/17/2018 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/17/2018 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$22.48 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of C$19.85 and a 52-week high of C$37.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, insider Dave Howcroft sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$82,152.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

