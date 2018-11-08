Analyzing Analog Devices (ADI) and Cree (CREE)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and Cree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.11 billion 6.50 $727.25 million $4.72 18.91 Cree $1.49 billion 2.76 -$279.96 million ($0.15) -267.60

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Analog Devices and Cree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 1 7 15 0 2.61 Cree 1 10 5 0 2.25

Analog Devices currently has a consensus price target of $103.55, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Cree has a consensus price target of $44.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Cree.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 22.94% 20.89% 10.52% Cree -17.60% -0.10% -0.08%

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cree does not pay a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Cree on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, energy, aerospace and defense, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

