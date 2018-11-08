Analyzing Granite Construction (GVA) & Empresas ICA SAB de CV (ICAYY)

Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) and Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Empresas ICA SAB de CV and Granite Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresas ICA SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Granite Construction 0 0 4 0 3.00

Granite Construction has a consensus target price of $67.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Granite Construction’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Risk & Volatility

Empresas ICA SAB de CV has a beta of -2.88, indicating that its stock price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Construction has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Granite Construction shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Granite Construction shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Empresas ICA SAB de CV does not pay a dividend. Granite Construction pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Empresas ICA SAB de CV and Granite Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresas ICA SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A Granite Construction 2.13% 9.37% 4.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empresas ICA SAB de CV and Granite Construction’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresas ICA SAB de CV $1.09 billion N/A -$476.11 million N/A N/A Granite Construction $2.99 billion 0.84 $69.09 million $1.62 33.24

Granite Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Empresas ICA SAB de CV on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empresas ICA SAB de CV Company Profile

Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in construction and related activities for the public and private sectors. The company operates through five segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate and Other. The Civil Construction segment focuses on the construction of infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, transportation facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals, airports, hospitals, and athletic complexes in Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the United States. This segment is also involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of multi-storied urban buildings comprising office buildings, multiple-dwelling housing developments, and shopping centers. The Industrial Construction segment focuses on the engineering, procurement, construction, design, and commissioning of manufacturing facilities, such as power plants, chemical plants, petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, paper mills, drilling platforms, and automobile and cement factories. The Airports segment operates 13 airports in the Central North region of Mexico pursuant to concessions granted by the Mexican government, including the Monterrey airport. The Concessions segment focuses on the construction, development, maintenance, and operation of long-term concessions of toll roads, tunnels, social infrastructure, and water projects for Mexican state and municipal governments, and the governments of foreign countries. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in real estate operations, including its affordable entry-level housing operations. Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1947 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects. It serves customers in the public sector, including certain federal agencies, state departments of transportation, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. The Large Project Construction segment focuses on large, complex infrastructure projects, including highways, mass transit facilities, bridges, tunnels, waterway locks and dams, pipelines, canals, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and airport infrastructure. It also undertakes primarily bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts, together with various contract methods relating to public-private partnerships. The Construction Materials segment mines and processes aggregates; and produces and sells construction materials, primarily asphalt, to contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, and brokers. The company also performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

