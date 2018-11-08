Analyzing Nobility Homes (NOBH) & Deer Valley (DVLY)

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) and Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nobility Homes and Deer Valley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nobility Homes $37.54 million 2.37 $3.30 million N/A N/A Deer Valley $35.66 million 0.43 $1.96 million N/A N/A

Nobility Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Deer Valley.

Risk and Volatility

Nobility Homes has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deer Valley has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nobility Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Deer Valley does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nobility Homes and Deer Valley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nobility Homes 0 0 0 0 N/A Deer Valley 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nobility Homes and Deer Valley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nobility Homes 10.56% 8.92% 7.81% Deer Valley N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nobility Homes beats Deer Valley on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nobility Homes

Nobility Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Special Edition trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities. In addition, it offers retail insurance services, which involve placing various types of insurance, such as property and casualty, automobile, and extended home warranty coverage with insurance underwriters on behalf of its customers in connection with their purchase and financing of manufactured homes, as well as operates as a licensed mortgage loan originator. As of November 5, 2016, the company operated 10 retail sales centers in Ocala, Chiefland, Auburndale, Inverness, Hudson, Tavares, Yulee, Panama City, and Punta Gorda. Nobility Homes, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Deer Valley

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes. It also provides dealer inventory-secured financing for its factory built homes. Deer Valley Corporation markets its products in approximately 14 states through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Cytation Corporation and changed its name to Deer Valley Corporation in July 2006. Deer Valley Corporation is based in Tampa, Florida. Deer Valley Corporation is a subsidiary of Peerless Systems Corp.

