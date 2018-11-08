Anaplan (PLAN) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

In other news, insider David Ying Xian Chung bought 3,600 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam bought 1,104,999 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,784,983.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,118,599 shares of company stock worth $19,088,283 in the last quarter.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.