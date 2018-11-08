ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.20. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 89,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,458. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

