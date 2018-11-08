AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) CFO Sells $41,746.67 in Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $41,746.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 91,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.44%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,129,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

