ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Given a $74.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) received a $74.00 price target from investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

