Antares Pharma (ATRS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.99% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 17th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

ATRS opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $568.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Gonella sold 49,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $152,976.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,985,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,856,270.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 127.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 92.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 533.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 377,824 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 37.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

