Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of Antero Midstream GP stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.67 and a beta of 1.11. Antero Midstream GP has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 231.93% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.33%.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $940,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,126,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

