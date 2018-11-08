Anthem Inc (ANTM) Stake Lowered by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,093 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $43,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.19.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $936,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,899,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,846. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $288.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $213.29 and a twelve month high of $290.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

