Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,690 Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

