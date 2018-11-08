Aperio Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Repligen Co. (RGEN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Repligen worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $763,343.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,258.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $121,707.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $256,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,735 shares of company stock worth $2,950,017 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

