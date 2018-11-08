Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 49,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $668.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

In other Southwest Gas news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $41,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,129.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $55,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,697.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,331 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/aperio-group-llc-lowers-position-in-southwest-gas-holdings-inc-swx.html.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.