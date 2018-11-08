Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 68.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 90.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.58.

APTV stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/aptiv-plc-aptv-shares-sold-by-pitcairn-co.html.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.